A general membership meeting of Alcoa-Blount County NAACP will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 11:45 a.m. via Zoom. The agenda for the meeting includes a presentation from Charlie Barton, a member of the Board of Directors of Compassion Counseling. The agency provides a variety of counseling and education services designed to instill hope, build resilience and promote mental health and well-being.
Individuals who are not currently members of the NAACP are encouraged to join in the fight to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.
