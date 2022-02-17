A general membership meeting of Alcoa-Blount County NAACP will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 via Zoom.
The agenda for the meeting will include reports from various committees and a presentation from the unit President about the purpose and mission of the NAACP and why it is necessary to continue the work begun in 1909. Information about the July 15-16 Race Relations Symposium sponsored by the NAACP and Blount County United.
Individuals who are not currently members of the NAACP are welcome to join in the fight to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.
Membership meetings are held on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11:45 a.m. For more information, email Alcoablountnaacp@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.