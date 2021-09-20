A general membership meeting of Alcoa-Blount County NAACP will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, via Zoom. The agenda for the meeting includes updates from the Education Committee, participation in the 2021 State Conference and consultation on other issues of concern.
Individuals who are not currently members of the NAACP are invited to join the fight to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.
Membership meetings are held on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11:45 a.m. For more information, email Alcoablountnaacp@gmail.com.
