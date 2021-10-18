A general membership meeting of Alcoa-Blount County NAACP will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11:45 a.m. via Zoom.
Individuals who are not currently members of the NAACP are encouraged to join to help ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.
Membership meetings are held on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11:45 a.m. The unit seeks to combat racism in all of its forms; eliminate segregation and other discriminatory practices; increase registration and voting; improve the educational, political and economic status of minority groups in the county; improve the equal enforcement of the law; eliminate racial isolation and fear and further multiracial and cultural understanding. For more information, email Alcoablountnaacp@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.