The Alcoa-Blount County NAACP has scheduled a special meeting on Saturday, Nov. 21 via Zoom. The focus of this meeting will be the election of officers and members of the Executive Committee of the unit. For more information about the meeting, send an email to Tanya Martin, secretary at: darlenehenderson507@yahoo.com.
Individuals who are not currently members are encouraged to join in the fight “to insure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.”
The unit seeks to combat racism in all of its forms; eliminate segregation and other discriminatory practices; increase registration and voting; improve the educational, political and economic status of minority groups in the county; improve the equal enforcement of the law; eliminate racial isolation and fear and further multiracial and cultural understanding.
