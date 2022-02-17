The Alcoa-Blount County NAACP will host its fourth annual Founder’s Day Freedom Fund Gala at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, via Zoom. Supporters are asked to contribute $50 to the local NAACP Scholarship Fund.
This year, the Alcoa-Blount County NAACP will be awarding three $1,500 Freedom Fund scholarships. The recipients will be announced at the gala. In addition, two individuals or organizations in Blount County will receive a Game Changers Award in recognition of their engagement in social justice and advocacy work.
The keynote speaker is Marjorie Stewart, a social justice innovator and retired educator from the Knoxville and Maryville City school systems.
Individuals who would like to attend the gala via Zoom, should send an email to alcoablountnaacp@gmail.com. A Zoom invitation will be sent them in response.
Checks for the Scholarship Fund are to made payable to Alcoa-Blount County NAACP and mailed to P.O. Box 6347, Maryville, TN 37802-6347.
Founded in February 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest, largest and most widely recognized grassroots-based civil rights organization. It’s more than half-million members and supporters throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities, campaigning for equal opportunity for all, and conducting voter mobilization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.