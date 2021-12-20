The Alcoa-Blount County NAACP will host an Emancipation Proclamation: Freedom’s Eve Service from 10:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Dec. 31, via Zoom. Area residents are invited to come together in praise, thanksgiving, prayer, testimonial and song to remember and celebrate the freedom granted to all, affirmed in the Declaration of Independence and declared in the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. To obtain a Zoom invitation to the service, send a request to: we41602@aol.com.
On the night of Dec. 31, 1862, enslaved and free African Americans gathered, many in secret, to ring in the new year and await news that the Emancipation Proclamation had taken effect. Just a few months earlier, on Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the executive order that declared enslaved people in the rebelling Confederate States legally free. However, the decree would not take effect until the clock struck midnight at the start of the new year.
The occasion, known as Watch Night or “Freedom's Eve,” marks when African Americans across the country watched and waited for the news of freedom. Today, Watch Night is an annual New Year’s Eve tradition that includes the memory of slavery and freedom, reflections on faith and celebration of community and strength.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.