The Alcoa-Blount County NAACP will host an Emancipation Proclamation Freedom Day Service at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at St. Paul AME Zion Church, 401 W. Broadway, Maryville.
Ronald Coffin will speak about the significance of freedom. Coffin is a native of Blount County and one of the first five black students to desegregate Maryville High School. He is a retired federal administrator and serves as chairman of St. Paul AME Zion’s Administrative Board.
Area residents are invited to come together in praise, thanksgiving, prayer, testimonial and song to remember and celebrate the freedom granted to all and declared in the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.
“This gathering is a space to be reminded of the enduring quest for freedom,” the Rev. Willa Estell, president of the local NAACP unit, explains. “There is still a long way to go before we get to our final goal, but on this day we can reflect and find hope.”
Freedom’s Eve services, currently celebrated in African American communities, can be traced back to gatherings on Dec. 31, 1862.
On that night, African Americans came together in various locations across the nation to hear the news that the Emancipation Proclamation had become law.
Then, at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, 1863, all slaves in the Confederate States were declared legally free, prompting prayers, shouts and songs of joy as people fell to their knees and thanked God.
