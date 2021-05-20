The National Alliance for Mental Illness will hold its NAMIWalks event in Maryville on Saturday, May 22 along the greenway. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. with the actual walk starting at 10:30 a.m. Registration table and refreshments will be set up at the gazebo across the pedestrian bridge from Blount County Public Library. Parking is available on East Harper.
NAMI is the largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMIWalks promotes awareness of mental health, raises funds for NAMI's free programs and builds community by letting people know they are not alone.
This is NAMI's biggest fundraiser. NAMI Maryville is the local chapter.
