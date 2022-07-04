NASHVILLE — After missing two years because of the Covid19 pandemic, the Elegant and Depression Glass Show will return to Nashville, for its 21st edition. The show will be held in the Expo-2 Building at The Fairgrounds Nashville on July 16-17. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 per person and is good for both days. Parking at the Fairgrounds is $5.
The show is devoted exclusively to glassware and pottery made by American manufacturers. Most of the manufacturers of this glassware are no longer in business, and the show provides an opportunity to see and purchase items that cannot be acquired in today’s retail stores. The show will have approximately 20 vendors who will have early American pattern glass (EAPG), depression-era glass, elegant glass, mid-century modern glass, and kitchen glassware such as Fire King and Pyrex.
Vendors are nationally recognized dealers who bring a wide variety of glassware to the show. There will be something for everyone from beginners to advanced collectors. Common items that can be used for decorating and entertaining will be available as well as rarer items that are sought by advanced collectors.
In addition to the glass and pottery available from the vendors, the show will feature a special display of glass punch bowls from the EAPG era to the elegant glass era. A seminar at 1 p.m. on Saturday will be based on the punch bowl display.
