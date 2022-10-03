The National Association of Black Storytellers (NABS) has selected six artists as the 2022 Black Appalachian Storyteller Fellows.
One fellowship, per state in the areas designated by the Appalachia Regional Commission of Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina and two from West Virginia have been awarded. The recipients will receive a cash award of $4,000 to support their practice as a Black Appalachian storyteller and culture bearer with opportunities to examine, research, develop and perform and/or document the Black Appalachian storytelling tradition.
The winner from Tennessee is Blount County’s own James “Sparky” Rucker, a performer, recording artist, teaching artist and civil rights activist.
Additionally, the fellows will receive $1,000 for travel to the 40th Annual National “In the Tradition…” Black Storytelling Festival and Conference to be held in Baltimore, Maryland Nov. 9-13 and a one-year membership in the organization. The fellows will present at the “In the Tradition…” Festival as well as develop and present a program in their home communities.
The co-founders of the National Association of Black Storytellers, Inc (NABS), Mother Mary Carter Smith and Mama Linda Goss (born and raised in Appalachia Tennessee) conceived the idea of a storytelling festival to give opportunities to African American storytellers to share the stories of their heritage.
The first “In The Tradition…” Festival of Black Storytelling was held at Morgan StateUniversity (MSU) in 1983. Now in its 40th year, the Festival returns to Baltimore, where the Fellows will be honored and will receive an originally designed award.
