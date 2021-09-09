The 2021 National Campground Meetings will take place once again in Greenback, Sept. 12-16. The campground is located on King Road.
Services will be held each day at 7 p.m. under the stars. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs. The annual event has been taking place since 1873.
Speakers include the Rev. Jason Sweeton on Sept. 12, followed by the Rev. Mickey Rainwater on Sept. 13, the Rev. Scott Knight on Sept. 14, the Rev. Nick Perkins on Sept. 15 and the Rev. Gabe Brown on Sept. 16. Music will also be part of the evening services. Jim Chapman will lead the congregational singing.
For more information, call Jimmy Guider at 865-738-3041.
