May 5 marks the 70th anniversary of The National Day of Prayer, and it also marks the ninth year that Townsend and East Tennessee have come together to observe it locally. This year it will be live at Townsend City Hall, 123 Tiger Drive.
There will be 25 people taking the stage in just one hour. National, state and local political leaders along with nine area pastors and other community members will come together to pray for our country, our state and our community. This year’s theme is “Exalt The Lord Who Has Established Us.”
The celebration begins sharply at 7 a.m. and will last only one hour. The event will be streamed live via Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/TownsendPrayer/live/ and will be professionally recorded and streamed high quality shortly after 8 a.m. Those that can’t attend in person are invited to watch either live or recorded.
The National Day Of Prayer dates back to 1775 when the first Continental Congress called for a National Day of Prayer. Abraham Lincoln also called for such a day. The NDP became official in 1952 by a bill initiated by Conrad Hilton of Hilton Hotels and Frank Carlson, senator for Kansas, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. Then in 1988 President Ronald Reagan signed a bill into law designating The National Day of Prayer to be the first Thursday in May each year. This is the 70th anniversary.
Parking will be available at Townsend Elementary School and plans are in place for transportation to bring people to and from City Hall. Coffee and breakfast treats will be available complements of It’s Not The Coffee of Townsend and Townsend IGA.
