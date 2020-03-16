Poets Linda Parsons and Stellasue Lee will open National Poetry Month with “Love, Loss, and Morning Light,” a call-and-response reading from their poetry collections "Candescent" (Iris Press 2019) and "Queen of Jacks" (Bombshelter Press 2019). The event takes place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, at the meeting of the Knoxville Writers' Guild. It is free and open to the public. A $2 donation is suggested.
Parsons and Lee host “WordStream: The Weekly Writer’s Voice” on WDVX-FM. Parsons is the reviews editor at Pine Mountain Sand & Gravel. She has contributed poetry to The Georgia Review, Iowa Review, Prairie Schooner, Southern Poetry Review, The Chattahoochee Review, Baltimore Review, Shenandoah and Ted Kooser’s syndicated column, American Life in Poetry, among many others. Candescent is her fifth poetry collection (Iris Press, 2019). Lee was a founding editor of the poetry journal RATTLE and is now editor Emerita. Two of her books have been entrants for the Pulitzer Prize: "Firecracker Red" and "Crossing the Double Yellow Line." Lee was winner of the grand prize of Poetry to Aide Humanity in 2013 by Al Falah in Malaysia.
The coronavirus may affect this program's schedule. See knoxvillewritersguild.org for updates.
