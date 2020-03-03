The Wild Ones Smoky Mountains Chapter will hear about native plant species from Marilyn Reish who has work for the last 10 years with native plant landscaping and restoration before returning to school as a candidate for a Masters in Landscape Architecture. Her work focuses on healthy, beautiful spaces that contain thriving plant communities emphasizing native species. She is located in Knoxville.
The Thursday, March 5 presentation will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. at the Citizens National Bank, Route 66 (3014 Winfield Dunn Parkway, I-40 Exit 407) near Food City in Kodak. A short question and answer period and business meeting will follow. This free meeting is open to the public. Use the back entrance to the bank. For additional information contact Tom Welborn at tcwelborn@gmail.com or 865-356-0470.
