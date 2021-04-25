There’a no one who loves an old pair of jeans or a ratty quilt more than Maryville’s Erin Huffstetler.
Board games no longer played and gift bags traded back and forth one too many times have a comfortable place with this wife and mom of two teens, too.
She’s not using them as attire or a way to keep warm or be entertained; this frugal expert will turn them into coin purses, potholders, pillows, book covers or other second-life products her family can use or sell in their home business.
Have some used candles you want to get rid of? She takes those, too, and makes pine cone fire starters that are dipped into the meted wax.
Huffstetler, a graduate of Maryville College, has been in business for herself for more than 15 years. Husband Aaron quit his full-time job years ago to work side-by-side with Erin. Their joint venture is called My Frugal Home.
The couple has two daughters, Emily, who is just completing her first year at MC and Lauren, who will be a senior in high school next year. Both of them have grown up with frugality as a way of life and embrace it just as their parents do.
Bring it on
When Keep Blount Beautiful set its Earth Day Recycling Event for Saturday, April 17, they were stoked. Each year, this family has a trailer they take to the site to load up on recyclables people bring to them. They put out a list of what they want ahead of time, and environment-minded community members don’t disappoint.
Erin said she collected gift bags they can reuse when they return to the craft fair circuit once it’s safe to do so. They needed some old board games which they cut up and use as covers for journals. Conference name tags, she said, are good to help organize the vast supplies stored in the Huffstetler home.
This is the first year Erin has requested old jeans. She said when Emily was little, she made her daughter a quilt that had been made out of the jeans pockets. The pockets were perfect for putting stuffed animals or other toys inside, this recycling expert said.
My Frugal Home’s website (myfrugalhome.com) has given the Huffstetetlers nationwide exposure and customers. They sell their homemade products near and far. They include things like bath bombs, honey soap, reusable bowl covers, tea towels, library card notepads, shower steamers and other kitchen and gardening products.
Erin said they retrieved their trailer after the April 17 collection and were thrilled at the donated contents.
“It’s amazing how much stuff gets dropped off,” she said. “It is fun to go through it. We also get things not on our list. It’s a challenge we accept.”
For instance, Erin got there and discovered someone had left them a basket of pine cones.
“It wasn’t on the list but people know we do pine cone fire starters,” she said. “We also get all kinds of art supplies. There is always a serendipitous element to this. We end up getting just what we need at that moment.”
A problem solver
A huge seller for them are the carpenter bee traps they have been making for years. Microwavable heating pads are a favorite as well.
This family of four buys very little from retail outlets. They have learned how to shop at thrift stores and go out for some curb shopping. Erin said they just started back with the curb shopping but are waiting until they are fully vaccinated before venturing out to any stores.
Last Christmas, this wife and mom challenged herself to make all of her Christmas gifts. Aaron, Emily and Lauren did the same. She said some people commented that these two teens might not be as excited as the adults about the project.
“They were more excited about that than they were in any prior year,” Erin said. “They have come to appreciate homemade gifts.”
Erin and Lauren are on to their next challenge — making everything Lauren will need for her college dorm room. They have a great start.
The two are piecing together a pillow quilt made from 4-inch squares of scrap material. Each is stuffed with batting and then sewn together to make a puffy quilt.
“I never run out of ideas,” Erin said when questioned about her creativity. “I have too many ideas and not enough time.”
Growing up frugal
Emily has started her own business making mason bee houses while Lauren has been working on seed packets that will help gardeners attract bees and butterflies to their yards. They are the Bee&Bee sisters or the B&B sisters, providing food and lodging for the all-important bee population.
Go to the website and see the products they create and the personal home projects Erin and the others take on. One recent one is a brick patio Erin laid using handmade, antique bricks she had found curbside over the years. The project came into existence after Erin found a metal table and coupled it with some hand-me-down chairs from Aaron’s mom.
“Hey wouldn’t it be nice if I had a patio to put these on?” was Erin’s thought process. It’s now complete.
However, she also found a good deal on an outdoor sectional, so now the patio must be expanded, Erin explained.
“I think it’s good to show people you don’t have to spend money,” this frugal business owner said. “It doesn’t have to be this perfect thing. I would love to have laid a flagstone patio but I didn’t want to pay for that and now I have this brick patio that didn’t cost me anything. I am just as happy with it.”
Making Earth a priority
Earth Day was celebrated on April 22, but the Huffstetler family lives as if it’s Earth Day every day. The county-wide collection of recyclables happens twice a year, but Erin said she takes things all year long. People can contact her through the website to see if she might could use some of this or some of that.
She loves to be able to share her story and let people know that she is a good caretaker of the items donated. If she doesn’t have a use for something, it is passed on to someone else who has their plan for it.
Much of what she creates is developed out of need. “If I need it, I go out and find a way to make it,” Erin said.
They might be busy making their products to sell, but Erin said they always take time out to do some curbside shopping. It can be educational for this family and others.
“I love posting on the website, ‘here is what we found and here is what we’ve done with it,’” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.