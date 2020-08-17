When Good Neighbors of Blount County crafted this year’s budget, there was no COVID-19 pandemic, so its projection of seeing 1,250 households in need through Dec. 31 was grounded in precedence.
But as Executive Director Lisa Blackwood recalls, everything started going off the rails on Friday, March 13. That was the day this nonprofit that helps families and individuals in crisis closed its doors to in-person appointments and started providing aid over the phone and through the mail. The pandemic was just starting.
The clients they see, referred to as “neighbors” by this ministry, come seeking help with utility bills and rent for the most part. When the coronavirus hit hard across the U.S., businesses started shutting down, including restaurants and other service industries. That left a whole lot of the population minus a full salary and in some cases, no salary at all.
To keep its limited staff of volunteers safe and also their clients, Good Neighbors closed its doors, too, but has continued each day since to meet the needs in Blount County.
As of Monday morning, this agency has given out close to $96,000 in COVID-19 relief.
“Our entire budget for the year is just over $200,000,” Blackwood said.
Good Neighbors has been able to help these hurting families thanks to local United Way grants worth $60,000 and $5,000 from the East Tennessee Foundation.
Winning Immigrant Neighbors — Blount County also has provided funding to help those affected by the pandemic.
Blackwood said she also has applied for more money from the Tennessee Cares Act that Gov. Bill Lee has put in place.
“We have asked for a large amount,” she said. “There are a lot of others who have applied, too, like Family Promise. This is money that has to get used or it goes away.”
Figures comparing January-June 2019 and the same period in 2020 tell the story. All expenses for the six months last year totaled $93,230; in the same six months this year, that number is $160,382. Some of that is non-COVID relief. Good Neighbors has already seen 454 new clients in the first six months. It was 244 for the same period in 2019.
Fundraisers have gone away
All of this comes at a time when Good Neighbors would be gearing up for two of its annual fundraisers — the Moonlight Mile and Spirit of Good Neighbors banquet. The Moonlight Mile has been canceled, and Blackwood said she and her board of directors are meeting this week to see if they can pull off a virtual Spirit of Good Neighbors event.
“We have to have the expertise to do that and do it appropriately,” the executive director said.
The group New Providence Presbyterian Church Women also has donated funds to this cause over the years. The group normally holds a benefit sale once per month, giving the entirety of the proceeds to charity. Those sales stopped in February.
Pre-March 13, clients would come into the Good Neighbors office, housed at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, for an appointment where they could work with a budgeting coach and receive financial assistance.
Today, all of that correspondence is done by phone.
“A normal Friday for us is we would have two coaches in the office and we would see about 11 people, Blackwood said. “Last week, we only had one coach and we talked with 18 people by phone. We have done as many as 25 in one day because of COVID.”
Not being able to meet people in person has caused more work for the volunteers and Blackwood; she is the only paid staff member.
Blackwood said she can’t see lease agreements or utility bills so they have to call the various utility companies to verify names, addresses and amount owed. Tracking down landlords and making sure someone lives where they say they do isn’t always easy.
“We have a lot of landlords,” Blackwood said. “It is three times the work. We are all playing private investigators over here.”
Still meeting needs
The work, however, is getting done. Last Friday, Blackwood said she wrote 18 checks. The average amount households receive is $300.
Having to mail out lists of resources to needy families also has taken up more time versus just being able to hand someone the materials. This agency gives each client lists of available resources like food pantries, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, budgeting information, school resources, etc. Blackwood said she had one volunteer in the office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. one day, making copies and stuffing envelopes.
There is no way to know how many families are now homeless because of COVID-19, she said. Good Neighbors gets calls from some of them. One landlord here in Blount County owns 70 properties and told Blackwood he’s never seen the situation any more dire with people unable to pay their rents.
Caroline Lamar, executive director for Family Promise Blount County, said its program is full. The uptick in number of calls from families seeking emergency shelter began in July, she said. The organization now has a waiting list.
“Our waiting list continues to grow as each week goes by,” she said.
But, Lamar encourages those who need Family Promise’s help to call and get on that list. The pandemic and lack of housing slows the process, she explained.
“There was already a lack of housing in Blount County,” Lamar said. “The pandemic has just exacerbated that problem.”
The model of care included families staying at host churches before the pandemic hit. Lamar said that has been discontinued through the end of the year. Case management has taken to the meeting app Zoom and other technical outlets.
Clayton Homes makes donation
In a few weeks, Lamar will organize a ribbon-cutting for a new transitional house donated by Clayton Homes. The house will be located in Alcoa. The home will be used by Family Promise families that have completed their requirements, secured jobs and are looking for permanent housing.
“They were giving away five this year and we are one of the five,” Lamar said, adding the home will be ready in September.
Fortunately, some who lost jobs or were forced to work reduced hours now have gotten back on their feet, Blackwood said. Those who were lucky enough to be spared the misfortune also have been gracious to help others, she added. She said some Blount County residents even sent her organization a portion of their stimulus checks from the federal government.
“More than a handful of people sent some of their checks to us,” she said.
With those donations, grants and low overhead, Good Neighbors has been able to keep aiding people in need. The doors are physically closed, but the mission continues, Blackwood said.
“We are doing well, but it’s tough,” she said. “I am not going to say it isn’t. We want to do the right thing. We are trying to be good neighbors and do the right thing.”
