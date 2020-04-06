Master gardener Rosemarie Cirina has always been meticulous with her yard, planting, pruning, raking and weeding all areas at her North Briarcliff residence in Maryville.
But two months ago, the 73-year-old had shoulder surgery and is limited physically. With spring comes lots of items on her outdoor to-do list and no way to get it done by herself.
Lucky for her, two teenagers in her neighborhood have some time to kill with school being closed at least through the end of the month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tad Zappa, who turns 17 this month, and friend Connor Talbott, 13, knew Cirina had surgery and that she might need a hand or two.
“Connor and I offered to help,” said Zappa, who was the first on the scene with his commercial-grade pressure washer. He said he cleaned Cirina’s back patio, sidewalks and driveway. That’s when he elicited the help of Talbott. The two teens have been friends for quite a while.
Talbott said he and Zappa picked up twigs and branches that had fallen in Cirina’s yard due to recent storms. In addition, Talbott spread some materials meant to get rid of moss in parts of the yard. This team also trimmed back some bushes and did other lawn maintenance. Talbott mowed the lawn.
“I am just so impressed with them,” Cirina said. “I am hoping they might entice other kids out there to do some work, too, to help seniors.”
Generations of green thumbs
Cirina has owned her home for 28 years. She became a master gardener back in 2015 and volunteers at the University of Tennessee, sharing her expertise on growing and cooking with herbs. Her grandfather immigrated to the United States from Italy and started a grocery store business in Brooklyn, New York.
Later on, some of his sons, including Cirina’s father, started a spaghetti sauce packing business while perfecting their own sauce.
She loves to hike and travel, but the surgery has her sidelined for the time being. She said it was so reassuring to see her two helpers eager to assist her when she needed it the most.
And because she is a master gardener, Cirina has extensive knowledge about plants and wanted to make sure Zappa and Talbott took great care.
She asked them if she could show them some gardening tips. Some of her plants are 30 years old.
They paid attention, this gardener said. “My own grandkids probably wouldn’t have done this,” she added.
In addition to growing herbs and doing lectures at UT, Cirina also has volunteered with Project Hope, a program led by Logan Hill in Alcoa that teaches young people to garden. She has a culinary degree.
These three made sure to distance themselves during the project. Cirina wears a mask and the two teenagers kept a safe distance.
Zappa said he got bored after classes at Maryville High School were canceled so he went out looking for projects to keep him busy. He said he and Talbott worked just about every day at Cirina’s residence last week.
Others must have noticed. Zappa said he has done six other power-washing jobs since.
The weather was nice for doing outdoor work, Talbott said. He said the experience was equal parts work and fun. He added that Cirina taught him some useful skills that will help him with future yard projects.
As for their predictions about returning to school this academic year, both teens said they are doubtful schools will reopen. They hope to keep busy by helping others.
Cirina said she wanted to share this story because it shows there are other ways to learn outside the classroom under these circumstances and also help your neighbors. She said she did pay them because of the tremendous amount of work they did.
“They certainly rose to the occasion,” Cirina said. “They did all that was asked of them.”
