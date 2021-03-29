Sidelined by COVID-19 and unable to present a spring production in 2020, the Vagabond Players at William Blount High School and theater teacher Haley Miller are more than ready to get back at it.
They’ve even selected one of the Shakespeare’s most iconic and best-loved plays, “Romeo and Juliet.” It’s often referred to as the “greatest love story ever told,” said junior Meredith Wynn, who plays Juliet.
Wynn said she’s acted in one other Shakespeare play, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and sometimes struggled with the plot. That’s not the case here.
“This is a pretty self-explanatory story,” the actor said.
“Romeo and Juliet” is set in Verona, Italy, and follows the story of two feuding families, the Montagues and Capulets. The young Romeo is a member of the Montagues; Juliet is the daughter of Capulet and Lady Capulet. They fall in love and marry in secrecy with the help of their friend, Friar Laurence.
Wynn describes her character as young and naive when it comes to love; she is set to marry Count Paris, who has been given Capulet’s blessing. In the beginning, Juliet agrees to at least get to know Paris, but when she lays eyes on Romeo at her father’s feast, she falls instantly for Romeo as he does for her.
“She is smarter than Romeo despite their ages,” Wynn said. Juliet is only 13, and Romeo, about 18. Wynn said Juliet shows more maturity and cares about what her parents think.
Ryley Thames, a senior, plays Romeo. He said after reading and researching his character, he came away with a sense that Romeo is someone who rushes from one feeling to another and makes decisions hastily.
“He is all over the place,” Thames said. “He is sad one minute and then deeply in love the next. A typical teenager.”
Miller waited until February to even select a play because there was always the chance it could get canceled, like last spring’s “High School Musical.” These Vagabond Players were well on their way with that one when the pandemic shut it down.
There have been virtual days, weather concerns and even a gas leak that kept students at home this semester, but they have continued to move forward. Rehearsals have been held for weeks and the actors are eager to take the stage.
To ensure the show could go on if someone fell ill, Miller cast two Romeos and two Juliets. The understudies for those roles are being played by juniors Allison Raper and Derrick East.
Raper and Wynn said they have studied each other’s acting and hope to present the same show to all audiences in their role as Juliet. Raper and East will perform in the 2 p.m. show on Saturday, April 10.
East said he was one of the actors who was supposed to be in “High School Musical” last spring. The junior said getting this chance is one he certainly appreciates.
The two Romeos do bring different talents to the stage. Wynn and Raper describe Thames as a young man showing his confidence and intensity. East, they said, brings more of the puppy love aspect to the character.
A man with a plan
It is Friar Laurence who seems to be the dependable and helpful adult who only wants happiness for Romeo and Juliet. The character is played by Collin Hood, a senior. It is Friar Laurence who comes up with the idea for Juliet to ingest what others will think is poison. The plan is for her to wake up from the potion and live happily ever after with Romeo.
Romeo and Juliet are married in secret by Friar Laurence, who doesn’t tell a soul what he has done or the plan with the potion.
“Obviously the friar does a lot of potion making,” Hood said. “Juliet is being forced to marry Paris even though she is secretly married to Romeo. She is devastated. She says she is literally willing to die rather than marry Paris. That’s when my character says maybe we can make that happen, but not really. He offers her the fake poison.”
It is The Nurse, played by Zoe Stiles, who finds Juliet after she takes the potion. Stiles said her character is devoted to the Capulets and Juliet. She is the one who practically raises Juliet and tries to convince her the best thing to do is marry Paris.
“That is the only way she could keep from getting thrown out in the street,” Stiles said. That is the fate Juliet’s father described if she failed to marry Paris, who is royalty and therefore rich.
Jacob Scott is starring in the role of Paris. He said the young man is not that bright and also pushy. He is accepting of the arranged marriage to Juliet.
Scott’s favorite scene in the play is when he and Romeo show up at Juliet’s tomb at the same time. Romeo was supposed to be banished from the area for killing Tybalt.
“It is a very angry fight scene,” Scott said. “Very cathartic.”
There are five people who end up dead in this one — Romeo and Juilet, of course, along with Tybalt, Mercutio and Paris. The play, heralded as one of the greatest love stories, is also a tragedy of great proportions.
The final main characters are Dana Patterson, who plays Mercutio; Avery Williams as Benvolio; and Alyson Ament as Tybalt. All three females are playing male roles.
The youngest of them is Benvolio, who is only 12. Williams said she loves being this character who has to be the voice of reason and a peacekeeper at times.
Mercutio is the free spirit, Patterson explained. He is the one who tries to convince Romeo to play the field and weigh his options instead of falling for one girl.
Ament was familiar with this Shakespeare play like everyone else who read it in high school. She said the characters weren’t delved into in class the way they are on stage. “There are a lot of double and triple meanings in there,” she said.
That Romeo doesn’t even carry a sword is telling, Ament said. He kills three people, including himself, and does it with other people’s weapons.
Miller and her cast of actors and those behind the scenes are continuing to put the finishing touches on this production, meant to be enjoyed by those middle school age and up. In addition to the deception, shock, conflict and tragedy found there, audience members also will be treated to some lighthearted moments, wonderful costumes and singing, these cast members said.
Wynn and Raper have the toughest role, everyone agrees. Juliet moves from a girl of 13 to what seems like a woman of 30 in mere days, losing her lover and taking her own life in the end.
“It is a timeless story,” Hood said. “Everyone loves a love story.”
