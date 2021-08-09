Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville, will offer a new class in chair volleyball on the first and third Wednesdays of the month starting Sept.1, at 10 a.m. There is no cost to attend.
Players remain seated, and the game is played indoors. Players can hit the ball as many times as they want to get it over the net, which is lower than a traditional volleyball net. Teams consist of six players. For more information, call the center at 865-983-9422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.