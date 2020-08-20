Greenback native Jordan Baker never imagined during her time visiting and volunteering at the Greenback Public Library in her teen and college years that she would one day lead the library she loved.
“It’s been the most amazing and unexpected development,” said Baker.
Baker grew up in Greenback and she and her family still call the tight-knit community home. The avid reader realized in high school that she could be a librarian as a career. Baker said “It was like a flashbulb going off!”
She focused on the future utilizing the Tennessee Promise Scholarship to fuel her undergraduate studies. The program requires community service and recommends finding a placement in the student’s career field.
“It just made sense to volunteer at the Greenback Public Library. Bambi Walker, the former library director, was always so supportive and encouraging of me,” said Baker.
She graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2019 with a degree in English. Then Baker began her journey to earn a Masters of Information Sciences at UT.
While she was working on that degree earlier this year, Baker started receiving calls, texts and Facebook messages alerting her about the job posting for the Greenback Public Library director. Even her high school English teacher reached out to her, she reported.
Now Baker is excited to be part of the library’s future.
“I really want to reach out and share all the wonderful resources we have here along with providing programming for the community,” she said.
It’s that attitude and commitment to serving others that stood out to the Loudon County Library Board personnel committee. Library Board chair Barry Baker, who is not related to Jordan, said, “The personnel committee was impressed by Jordan’s decision to choose a career of service and her drive to continue her education. They also felt as a Greenback native Jordan knows the kind of library programming and offerings that will resonate in the community.”
Baker happily accepted the position and is already at work serving Greenback as the library director.
