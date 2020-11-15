Choosing not to litter is so important for the health and appearance of our community, cigarette butts included. As of now, around 32% of all litter that is collected are cigarette butts, making it the most littered item in the country.
One reason cigarette butts are littered is the misconception that they are not litter. However, cigarettes do not biodegrade. Cigarette filters contain cellulose acetate, a plastic substance that breaks down very slowly. Not only are piles of cigarette butts in our public areas, parks and roadsides unsightly, but they can end up in our waterways, affect wildlife and attract even more litter to the area.
Another reason for cigarette litter is the lack of cigarette receptacles. Most cigarette litter happens in “transition zones.” These zones are where a smoker might be forced to put out their cigarette like restaurants, businesses or bus stops. By installing ash receptacles at transition points, cigarette litter can be drastically reduced.
Keep America Beautiful’s Cigarette Litter Prevention Program has reduced cigarette butt litter in participating areas by 50% every year since it’s been implemented since 2002. KBB is a 2020 recipient of Keep America Beautiful’s Cigarette Litter Prevention Program grant that aims to reduce cigarette litter by increasing the availability of cigarette receptacles and portable ashtrays as well as educating the public on the impacts of cigarette litter.
Working with the City of Maryville, Blount County, and local businesses, KBB is placing cigarette receptacles at transition points entering downtown restaurants and bars, county government buildings and local businesses. Cigarette receptacles have been placed in downtown Maryville at Sullivans, Bluetick Tavern, Two Doors Down and Brakins Blues Club; in Blount County at the Blount County Public Library, Blount County Justice Center, Blount County Animal Center and Blount County Probation Court; as well as local businesses Mama’s Kountry Kitchen and Cally’s Pet Grooming. The cigarette waste is being sent to Terracycle for recycling. The tobacco and paper are composted, and filters are turned into plastic pellets that can be used in new plastic products.
KBB also has free pocket ash receptacles available to the public for use when there is not a cigarette receptacle around. For more information on cigarette receptacles in Blount County or how to obtain a pocket receptacle, contact KBB at 865-681-4809 or keepblount@gmail.com. For more information on the Cigarette Litter Prevention Program, visit https://kab.org/pro grams/cigarette-litter/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.