Professional entertainers Ken and Keni Marie Kirkwood will be leading a new class on the fun of clowning. Participants will learn circus skills, timing, balance, and poise while improving hand-eye coordination, confidence and critical thinking skills. The father-daughter teaching team is a popular feature of the annual Performing Arts Camp at Parks & Recreation.
Students have a great time learning the essentials – balancing, juggling, balloon art, props, comedy, movement and exaggeration – with a fun performance on the last night.
Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 4:30-5:30 pm, beginning Sept. 7. The seven-week session is $75 and is offered for ages 6 – 15.
Preregistration is required and class size is limited. Sign up online at www.parksrec.com, or in the Parks & Rec office at 316 S. Everett High Road. For more information call 983-9244.
