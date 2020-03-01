Shop Farragut in partnership with the Town of Farragut will host the first Farragut Health and Wellness Expo presented by Tennova Healthcare’s Turkey Creek Medical Center.
The Expo will take place on Saturday, March 28, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the gymnasium of the newly opened Community Center located at 239 Jamestowne Blvd. near Village Green Shopping Center and Planet Fitness.
Patrons can visit booths from a wide variety of services and retail. Amramp will show how it is a leader in mobility access. ACTFAST, Inc., specializes in CPR training and other emergency techniques. JC Penney, Kat's Lash Lounge & Wax Studio, International Flair Jewelry and Ease Into Life, LLC, will feature stress relieving lifestyle choices. Clean Eatz and Clean Juice are providing area households with healthy diet choices.
Fitness Together, Orangetheory Fitness, the Neighborhood Barre, Anytime Fitness, Apogee Fitness & Training and Campbell Station Jazzercise will give information on how they approach daily and weekly exercise regimes. Edward Jones, Cyan Insurance Solutions and Liberty Mutual Insurance will be on hand to talk financial wellness.
Members of the University of Tennessee Medical Center Advanced Orthopaedic Center & Bariatric Program plus East Tennessee Spine & Sport Physical Therapy, Dignity Knoxville, Knoxville Aging In Place and OsteoStrong of Farragut will discuss their offerings.
Medic Blood of East Tennessee will be on site with its mobile unit and able to accept donations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
This special event is free to the public. Parking is available at the Community Center and close by at Village Green Shopping Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.