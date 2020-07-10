A new market will be coming to Maryville starting today, July 11.
The Friends Community Market at Blount County Public Library will be held every Saturday from 8:30-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays. It is a community-based market featuring local farms and produce, crafters, artisanal bakers and food crafters, plants and many other local vendors. The market will be held at the lawn near the entrance to the library.
Those who are interested in becoming a vendor can send an email to BCFOLCommMarket@gmail.com or follow the group on Facebook at BCFOL Community Market.
The library is located at 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.