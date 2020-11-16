New Harvest Church, 3715 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, will present a class on Medicare and enrollment assistance. Attendees will be able to compare plans, check doctors and medications in the network and make decisions on the best plan. The class will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.For more information or private appointment, call or text Vicki Harty at 865-719-4926.
