New Harvest Church, 3715 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, will host sessions for those with questions regarding Medicare. The events will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Nov. 9 and 30. Topics to be discussed will include annual, open and special enrollment, what is Medicare Part A, B, C and D? and other information regarding supplemental and drug plans.
For more information, call Vicky Harty at 865-719-4926.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.