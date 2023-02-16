A game on the Wii, a morning movie, crafts or a day of Bingo — as the new executive director of The Gate, it’s Erin Rhoades’ job to provide 53 young adults with both learning and social experiences.
The Gate — Gateway to Independence — is a nonprofit program for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities that will celebrate 20 years in Blount County next year. It was the brainchild of Frank and Shirley Hogsed, who wanted a safe, fun and leaning environment for their disabled son, Russell. The nonprofit program opened in 2004, and Russell was one of the first participants; he’s still attending the three-day-a-week program that now has a new home and executive director.
Rhoades is the new executive director of The Gate, now housed at Madison Avenue Baptist Church in Maryville. It started at Sycamore Tree United Methodist Church with the kindness of that congregation and then-pastor Jeff Wadley. The church made the decision recently to close its doors, so The Gate needed a new home.
Some families who are participants at The Gate are members of Madison Avenue, Rhoades said. They suggested their church’s activities building as a site, and talks began with church leadership. A partnership was struck.
Rhoades was just recently hired, but isn’t new to Blount County or The Gate. She previously served as director of children’s ministry at Sycamore and came to know many of The Gate’s young adults.
“Some of them would come and visit with me in my office,” Rhoades said. “That is where I became familiar with The Gate.”
She takes over from Stephanie Livigni.
A graduate of William Blount High School, Rhoades then graduated from King University and moved back to Blount County in 2006. She and her husband have two kids, ages 17 and 12.
On this particular day, participants were decorating cookies in a commercial-grade kitchen at the Madison Avenue activities building. Some were making crafts. Then it was time for Bingo, where each contestant was able to gain a prize.
“We have several things they can do,” Rhoades said. Fitness is part of the routine, she said, and several of the participants are training for next week’s Special Olympics. They also have a monthly cooking club and book club.
The Gate is open to ages 22 and up in Blount County. At first, there was a maximum age, but that is no longer the case. Once a person enters The Gate, they can stay as long as they like. Some, like Russell, have been here since the early days.
The doors are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, August through May. There are breaks for holidays.
Currently, there are three more young adults who want to become participants. Rhoades said she will be able to add then once a new staff member is hired. She has six staff members at present.
Funding for The Gate comes in through grants from United Way and local support from churches, businesses and individuals. Participating families also pay a small fee. The Gate also does two major fundraisers each year. One of them — Dessert Fest — is quickly approaching. It will be held April 22 at Alcoa High School.
Dessert Fest is an opportunity for the community to come together on a Saturday afternoon for a smorgasbord of sweets, like cakes, pies, cookies and cobblers. The Gate Crashers, which consists of participants of The Gate, will perform, and a local band usually provides music. It will be held from noon to 2 p.m. that day and includes a silent auction.
The other fundraiser is held in the fall and is Tailgate for the Gate. Crowds come together at a central location to watch an away University of Tennessee football game on the big screen while enjoying games and food.
Tene Lewis has been on staff at The Gate for 11 years; her daughter, Jessica, started out volunteering and is now also on staff. They moved here from West Tennessee.
Tene said no two days are alike. “I love it dearly,” she said. “It has brought me so much joy.”
Students from Maryville College come here to volunteer. So does Betty Jo Fowler, who’s time her spans years. She said there is no place else she would rather be.
“It is really a special place,” Rhoades added.
