April is designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month, and New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center is raising funds and awareness around the importance of the community working together to prevent child abuse in Blount County.
To ramp up for Child Abuse Prevention Month, New Hope ran a “Wear Blue” campaign on social media in March, featuring staff and board members wearing blue for prevention and telling why they support New Hope and Child Abuse Prevention Month.
New Hope will kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month on April 1 with a benefit concert by Blount County’s very own Young Fables, sponsored by Jackie S. Mills Homes. The concert will be at Bluetick Tavern from 7-9 p.m., with a $10 cover charge, with all proceeds benefiting New Hope.
Blue pinwheel gardens will be seen throughout Blount County during the month of April as a sign of child abuse prevention support. Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children training program is another way to show support. This is a two-hour training offered by New Hope both in-person and virtually. Registration is available online at www.blountkids.org/soc.
To finish off the month, New Hope’s third annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Kids’ Fun Run will take place on Saturday, April 30. The 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the Kids’ 1K Fun Run will begin at 9:30 a.m. Registration is $20 for children under 18 and $30 for adults, with all proceeds benefiting New Hope.
This year’s event will be fully in-person with a virtual option. An event T-shirt (or cape for the little ones) is included with the cost of registration and will be available for pick up the week before the race. Register online at www.runsignup.com/heroesforhope2022.
New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) is a friendly, safe place for physically or sexually abused children and their families where they can receive the kind of care and treatment needed to restore hope. The center is designed to be a place where multiple agencies and professionals can convene to coordinate and deliver services in one place, so the child only recounts the details of his or her abuse one time. In 2021, New Hope provided services for almost 700 children in Blount County.
