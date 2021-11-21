Stewards of Children training will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the City of Townsend Community Center. The training is a free, two-hour program that teaches adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The program is designed for organizations that serve youth and for individuals concerned about the safety of children.
To attend, contact Becky Rials at 865-981-2000 or RSVP brials@blountkids.org. Attendees must be 18 or older to participate. The program allows for two contact hours of continuing education.
