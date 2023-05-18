For some, home is a relaxing refuge after a long day of work or the place where family comes together for a meal and fellowship.
It’s a safe place to exist away from what’s going on just outside.
But for others, home isn’t that at all, especially for the hundreds here in Blount County living in homelessness. Our latest Point-in-Time Count shows that number to be 409. Even those doing the counting know the actual number is higher since there’s no way to get an actual count of people who sometimes don’t want to be found or even know they needed to be counted.
Home for them is their car, a couch in someone’ basement, camper or tent in the woods or on the street.
Family Promise has been in Blount County since 2008, serving this often invisible population ever since. And on June 4, at The Showroom on Broadway, Executive Director April Smith will have a major announcement about the future of this nonprofit.
Changes have already taken place. Family Promise is no longer using the former site of Bungalow United Methodist Church as its day center and offices. All staff are currently working from the nonprofit’s thrift store, Second Chance, located at 705 E. Lincoln Road in Alcoa.
“This event is the first we have done since 2019,” Smith said of the June 4 gathering. It will include music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres and also a wine and beer cash bar. Tickets are on sale on Family Promise’s website.
The theme for the night is “No Place Like Home,” a nod to the movie “Wizard of Oz.”
Smith said this announcement is exciting for Family Promise and partnering agencies who have the same mission — helping Blount County families experiencing homeless find the homes they deserve.
“This is a huge thing for us because it’s a restart,” Smith said. “We are no longer doing the Resurrection Run. We want this to be our signature event.”
Proceeds from No Place Like Home will go toward future planning and the general fund used to support Blount County families. As of the beginning of 2023, Family Promise has served 18 families.
This nonprofit looks different than when it first opened its doors here. Families brought into the program stayed at local partner churches that took turns in that shelter role. Then COVID shut it down and families were placed in transitional housing units that the nonprofit owns.
Smith said the church rotation program won’t be coming back. The announcement to be made on June 4 will give insight into how the shelter program will now look.
One of the goals is to help families before they become homeless, the executive director said. They are able to do that by partnering with other agencies. Budgeting classes are part of the equation along with helping with the cost of diapers and other essential supplies.
This agency does rely on event sponsors and donations from businesses, churches and individuals. It opened Second Chance in late 2019. The funds made at the thrift store support the mission.
Judy Wyrick is a member of the Family Promise board. She said this community has stepped up to support the store, with donations of items and purchases. On a recent Saturday, items from the shop were brought outside.There were lots of sales that day, she said.
“We should do that every Saturday,” this board member said. It was a good way to draw attention.
While the June 4 event won’t bring in tons of money, both Smith and Wyrick said it will serve as a way to bring awareness to Family Promise’s plans. They are always looking for volunteers too.
A look around Blount County reveals lots of development, including housing, but most of them have rents starting at $1,200 per month or higher. Smith said the families she works with can’t afford that. She said she recently attended a meeting where housing was a topic. Marble countertops and other luxury add-ons were discussed.
“Let me tell you what housing is to the families that we serve,” Smith said she told them. “They want to be in a room with no bedbugs or roaches. They want to not have five in one bed. They want their kids to be able to eat and a bathroom that works.”
These are families that have jobs who struggle to find adequate, affordable housing because of rent increases in recent months. The new housing being built is for those moving to Blount County, Smith said. Many already here are being evicted with nowhere to go.
And if mental health, drugs or alcohol are part of the problem, there are programs ready to help, Smith added.
Some who have listened to Smith’s vision of Family Promise’s future have told her that she dreams big. She’s been in the Family Promise family since 2015, its executive director since June 2022.
“I don’t like it when people call it a dream,” she said. “Dreamers don’t do anything. Innovators do.”
Smith and Wyrick promise this restart event will be fun and charged with excitement over the future. “Because we want every child in Blount County to have a home — every child,” Smith said. “We want to work ourselves out of a job.”
