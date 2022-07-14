It’s clear from talking with April Smith that she is whole-heartedly invested in Blount County.
The former K-8 student at Middlesettlements Elementary and graduate of William Blount High, went on to study at the local campus of Pellissippi State when it was housed at the former Bungalow Elementary. She then went on to earn her degree in childhood development at the University of Tennessee.
She resides here; her children attend the same high school that she did. The offices of Family Promise are across the street from that former Pellissippi State location, which is now home to a large apartment complex.
And since 2015, Smith has worked toward ending homelessness in this community as a staff member of Family Promise of Blount County. So when the search was on for a new executive director, Smith stood out among the almost 70 candidates, said board chairman Tonya Campbell.
“She stood out among them all,” Campbell said. “We are excited to have someone who is both qualified and invested in the community.”
As of June 17, Smith took over the job, replacing Caroline Lamar, who has been appointed regional director for Family Promise, helping affiliates across the Southeast. Family Promise provides shelter and long-term assistance for families experiencing homelessness.
Previous to this appointment, Smith served as the program coordinator for Family Promise of Blount County. Prior to that, she was services coordinator for Tennessee Early Intervention Services and also family advocate with Foothills Care.
Her first responsibilities at Family Promise were as a case manager for its Going Home Staying Home program; later, her duties included also working with families in the Transitional Housing and Shelter programs. Prevention and diversion program came next.
“Prevention and diversion came out of a model from our national Family Promise office,” Smith said. “That was added during the pandemic. It was important to try to keep families housed, families on the verge of being evicted. We worked with landlords and helped pay rent or utilities that were past due to prevent then from becoming homeless.”
The diversion part of the equation focuses on families who are already on the waiting list for shelter, Smith said. Family Promise works with them to find permanent housing instead of having to wait on space at Family Promise.
“It worked beautifully,” Smith said. “We stay with them for a year with that program.”
But things have changed, this new executive director said. It has become increasingly hard for young families to be able to afford rent any longer. Whereas Smith said she was able to divert five or six families per quarter into permanent housing, so far this quarter it’s been only one.
“There is nowhere for people to go,” Smith said. She said when families are able to enter the shelter program and then transitional housing, they must stay longer because there is no affordable housing out there.
Family Promise had to close its main shelter program in March 2020. It housed families at local churches on a rotating basis as they worked their way through the program. COVID did that, and Smith is trying to get it restarted.
Families that would normally be staying at the churches are now being accommodated in housing meant for transitional care. There are apartments on Grant Street along with a house donated by Clayton. A local church has also allowed Family Promise to use a house it owns.
“My dream is to start back church rotations again,” Smith said. That will probably start off with meals being provided by the churches at Family Promise’s Day Center.
“The families are missing that connection with the volunteers and the support system,” Smith explained.
Campbell said the board will be holding strategic planning meetings in the fall to figure out the next steps for navigating through the end of this year and next.
Both Smith and Campbell said it’s like starting over with church rotations since so much time has passed. There will be a need for more volunteers to step up, they said.
Take a look around and growth is happening everywhere, Smith said. Apartment complexes are being built at a pace never before seen in Blount County; the problem lies in the fact they are charging $1,400 per month for a one-bedroom unit; it takes two wage earners making good money to afford that, Smith explained. Even then it’s difficult in this economy.
Creating partnerships within the community, helping people through budgeting classes and other educational tools, offering laundry facilities, providing school supplies and contributing toward groceries are all ways Family Promise is doing its part to ease the burdens, along with its shelter program.
Family Promise of Blount County operates Second Chance Thrift Store in Alcoa, with proceeds going into programming. Smith said National Family Promise has been very reactive to the needs of its many affiliates.
In operation for more than 12 years, Family Promise has served more than 350 families in the Blount County area.
“We are helping in areas where we can to make families stronger,” the executive director said.
