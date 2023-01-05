Despite being in Blount County for only two months, the Salvation Army’s Lt. Andrew Lewis has hit the ground running with plans to further pull this community’s nonprofits together in the fight to end homelessness.
Lewis was the featured speaker at the Maryville Rotary Club meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He already has joined the Rotary service organization and told those present he has begun meetings to initiate Pathway of Hope here. The Salvation Army started Pathway to Hope in Chicago, and it has spread its wings internationally, Lewis said.
The initiative works with families who have children to break the cycles of crisis that cause poverty. Lewis said the state of Tennessee has pledged financial support. Organizations such as United Way, Family Promise, Good Neighbors, A Place to Stay and McNabcb Center are coming together, Lewis said.
It was in November when Lewis was assigned his duties as pastor and corps officer for the Salvation Army here in Blount County. He previously served in Clarksville and the Tri Cities area and replaces Maj. Kati Chase, who is now serving in Clarksville. Lewis is originally from Paducah, Kentucky.
He captured the attention of his audience quickly after telling them, “My mom said I had a drug problem,” which he then explained as “I was drug to church.”
The 29-year-old said he has had a relationship with the SA since the time he was 4 or 5 and attended an SA church.
“I felt this calling in my life to be a pastor,” he explained, “to be a servant of God.”
This newest SA leader has served in a soup kitchen and also a food pantry on his way to this latest appointment. It was 2016 when he attended the SA Evangeline Booth College in Atlanta to become an SA officer. He accomplished that in 2018 and was also ordained as a minister.
When asked what the Salvation Army does, most brought up the ringing of the bells at Christmas for the annual Red Kettle campaign, but Lewis also talked about the Angel Tree program and providing financial assistance for things such as rent, utilities and hotel stays.
Another local SA program is the Free Friday Food and Fellowship meals that are provided each Friday from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church in downtown Maryville. There are 160 to 200 meals served each week, Lewis said. All are welcome to attend the free meal.
The Salvation Army was started in London by a pastor and his wife, William and Catherine Booth, after they saw abject poverty in their city. Today there are more than 130 countries with SA units. It operates hospitals, schools, camps and churches in addition to providing social services. SA officers total 27,299, serving globally.
“We have become a beacon of hope for countless in the world,” Lewis said.
Other local SA programs include the Gas-for-Go-Getters, which gives gas cards to individuals needing help getting to work. Relatives Raising Kids is another. It gives children a chance to visit museums, parks, etc. and provides a break for those relatives who are raising them. Lewis talked about a great-grandmother who is raising her four great-grandchildren. They were all under the age of 9 whens she gained custody.
“We have 22 children enrolled in the program,” Lewis said.
But it is the role of a church that Lewis said is the first duty of the Salvation Army. Both men and women are ordained in the ministry that started with the Booths. Here in Blount County, services are held at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Maryville, where the Salvation Army also has office space.
Lewis talked about the annual Point-in-Time Count of the homeless, which is done nationwide by communities, including Blount County. The 2022 count found 180 homeless people here, but that isn’t accurate, he said.
“If you ask any organization that has assisted this population, they will tell you that number is grossly underrated,” Lewis said. “There are more, a lot more. The count was done on one day with people going out and trying to find people. This is not everybody.”
Blount County has few low income housing options and no shelters except for Haven House, an emergency shelter for women, and a warming center open when the temperatures reach below 25 degrees. Family Promise has a transitional housing program for families in homelessness.
Lewis said Pathway of Hope will combine resources to get at the root of the problem instead of being a Band-Aid.
“We have the chance to make an incredible impact on people’s lives right here in Blount County, and I am so fortunate to be a part of it,” he said. “We want to make generational impacts, not just for people but their children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Salvation Army is here continuing to do the most good, but it does take a village.”
