New leadership has been put into place at the Chilhowee Baptist Center in Maryville, but the decades-old mission of helping struggling individuals and families remains the focus.
Amber Brown, wife of Providence Baptist Church Senior Pastor Gabe Smith, took over as director of the CBC on Jan. 2. She takes over from Rick and Sue Myers, who served this ministry for more than a decade.
Rick said he and Sue reached two huge milestones inn recent months — turning 70 and celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They are still in the area and committed to the center and other outreach opportunities.
And while Amber is new at the helm, she is very much aware of what this organization does on a daily basis; she was once a client in need.
Born and raised in Friendsville, Amber lost her mom when she was just 3 years old. Her grandparents took her in. “People were always helping us,” she recalled. “My other grandmother worked at the clothes closet at Monte Vista when it was there. I remember her letting me go in and get some clothes. It’s now full circle.”
That clothing closet at Monte Vista was the start of the Chilhowee Baptist Center, Amber explained. A group of women at that Maryville church had opened a food pantry and clothing ministry there, but they prayed for a center, she said.
The first home of the CBC was located at Alnwick Community Center, Amber said she learned. It is now located at E. Broadway, Maryville. History dates it to the 1970s.
The current location was purchased about 2001, Rick said. It’s been there since.
“Making sure we have food at all times” is just one of her duties, Amber said. Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, the center provides food, clothing, toiletries, furniture and appliances to Blount Countians who are in need. Gabe said the center serves 90 to 100 families each month.
That number increases during major holidays like Christmas and Easter, he pointed out.
Clients are able to receive food at not cost five times per year, Amber said. Clothing is made available to clients every two months. Both are by appointment, according to the website. Second Harvest helps provide much of the food that is handed out.
But the Chilhowee Baptist Association members also do their part in this outreach ministry, the Browns said. There are 76 Baptist churches who are members. Each supports this ministry with financial contributions as well as collecting items for donation.
Local businesses have partnered with CBC. Amber said she picks up food donations on Mondays and Tuesdays at two Food Lions and a Kroger. Panera, Cracker Barrel and Lee’s Chicken also make donations of food.
Many who know the East Broadway location recall when it was a former Post Office for Maryville. Those who can are encouraged to make donations of canned food and also cereal, along with clothes, furniture in good condition, working appliances and other household essentials. CBC does not accept computers, televisions, other electronic devices or knickknacks.
Resurrection Sunday is an event hosted by CBC. It will be held April 8, the day before Easter. Totes filled with lots of cleaning supplies, etc. will be handed out on that day, Amber said. Sign-up day is March 9. She said close to 250 will be served.
She is able to keep the center going with three other paid staff members and a host of volunteers from the community. Many of them help in the distribution of food each week.
Gabe also assists here. The Browns have three children, age 6, 11 and 13. He has been at Providence Baptist for six years and before that was at Dotson Memorial as the associate pastor for students. Amber also volunteers at Pregnancy Resource Center in Maryville.
The Chilhowee Baptist Center is one of many ministries that Chilhowee Baptist Association oversees. Two other major ones include Camp Tipton, which offers a summer camp experience for kids, and CHARM, a campground outreach in Townsend. CHARM stands for Chilhowee Area Rescue Ministries.
Rick said the center is in good hands. There is a long history of service to Blount County, he said.
“We’e always tried to provide household necessities,” he said. “We didn’t have a lot of clothes or food when it first started. Now with Second Harvest in our backyard, it has been a blessing. The churches went from gathering food to bring to us to buying food cheaper through Second Harvest. Without a huge change in the budget over the years, we have been able to supply more and more food. ...It is amazing how much food we can give away.”
Before the Myerses retired, Amber was able to job shadow and learn the skills needed for the job. It was a busy time of year, but things are getting back to normal, she said. Her goals for the center are straight-forward.
“I want to be the hands and feet of Jesus while providing resources, hope, love nd support through the message of the gospel,” she said. “We strive to be a place that will come to people’s mind when they or someone they know is in a place where they need help.”
