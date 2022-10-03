With his sister at his side, Rex Davis, 87, cut the ribbon to open his family cabin to Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center visitors on Thursday where it will serve as history lesson for years to come.
The cabin is around 200 years old, built by William Davis. Rex Davis said three of his oldest siblings were born in it, on family land in Seymour. One of them is Bernice Davis Forshay, who would have turned 100 in May of this year; she passed away on April 13.
Jean Davis Jordan, Davis’ sister who accompanied him to this ceremony, stood next to her her brother to welcome attendees inside. The cabin features a family loom also donated to the center. The cabin was dismantled in Seymour and reconstructed near the entrance to GSMHC by Freddie Haun.
The Davis family constructed it during a time when the Cherokees still possessed southeast Tennessee. The original location had a cantilever barn, outhouse and farm buildings. The cabin remained on the site in Seymour until 2021.
There were a few things that slowed down the completion of the project, said Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center Curator Trevor Lanier. In all, it was an 18-month process.
“With all of the shortages, it was had to find the supplies we needed,” he said. “Finding a brick mason for the chimney took a while, and then getting on their schedule. That was the biggest part.”
Lanier said it is evident the cabin was most likely built in the early 1820s or 1830s. The only access to the second story is from the outside, and there was no visible evidence inside that the hiding place existed. Women could take their children up there and lock themselves in to protect from any attacks.
“There was a gun port next to the door so we know they built it with defense in mind,” Lanier explained.
Brent Lambert presided over the ribbon cutting ceremony. He recognized the center’s board members and all of the Davis family, including Rex’s two great-grandsons, Rylen and Levi Davis.
“Thank you all for sharing your family history with us,” he told Rex. “A picture is a wonderful thing. A story is a wonderful thing. But when you have something tangible like this cabin, it speaks more stories and gives a better description hat any picture could.”
There were small modifications that had to be made to the 200-year-old cabin, Lambert explained. They were required to attach a handicap-accessible ramp and the front porch was closed in. A modern fire box was required for the functioning fireplace. Much of the brick from the original chimney was saved; there now is a mix of old and new.
The original mantle was saved and is now a focal point, along with the family loom. Furnishings that would have been part of an 1800s cabin have been added.
“So much of the original cabin is here thanks to the care of the Davis family,” Lambert told the crowd. He said living history demonstrations will be conducted at the cabin. An orchard has been planted nearby, and plans are to reconstruct a donated barn on the site, too. Haun will also be taking on that task.
Haun said he has worked on every building at the GSMHC with the exception of one. He also did the work on the Barn Event Center of the Smokies, also located in Townsend. It’s like working with Lincoln logs, he explained.
The Davis cabin now sits next to the Isaac Anderson cabin, which dates back to 1802. That is also one of Haun’s projects.
Rex Davis thanked all who came out for this special day, including friends wearing T-shirts they bought during fundraising. That included Bob and Lila Eby and Judy Keller. Brenda Davis Garner was also mentioned by Rex Davis. She put together a lot of history on the Davis family.
Davis said donating his family’s cabin to the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is the best way to ensure its longevity. It was time, he said.
As the ribbon was cut and people stepped inside with a warm fire aglow, he was happy to serve as host to this part of the Davis history.
“This cabin will serve as a hub of activity,” Lambert assured the crowd.
