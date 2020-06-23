LampLight Theatre in Kingsport will be hosting a brand new Patriotic Tribute this year. “The Spirit of Liberty” will resonate the message of freedom with music classics, dance and comedy. This is the 15th Annual Americana show that LampLight has produced.
These patriotic extravaganzas have become a favorite for patrons and performers alike. “The greatest joy in performing in our patriotic show is the unity we share in our freedom, liberty and faith,” said producer/director Billy Wayne. The Spirit of Liberty is a salute to those who have served or are currently serving our country. Their firm stand and sacrifice have provided for our freedoms. Songs will include patriotic standards like, “My Country, America,” “God Bless America” and “America, The Beautiful.” Songs from the smash Broadway musical Hamilton will also be featured.
Performances of The Spirit of Liberty will be at 7 p.m. June 26-28 and July 1-5, Fridays through Sundays with additional matinees at 2 p.m. Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is a suggested donation of $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for children 5 and under. Doors will open one hour prior to all performances. A love offering will be taken at each performance.
A special Dinner Theatre package will be offered for the performance at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Dinner theatre is $30 for adults and $22 for students. Reservations are required.
In appreciation to all veterans, active duty and reserve military, police officers, first responders and any essential workers, we will offer free admission for them and their families. (ID may be requested)
For reservations and more information, please contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766 — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday — or visit us online at www.LampLightTheatre.com.
