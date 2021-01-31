The IRS has delayed electronic filing of federal tax returns until Feb. 12. The Blount AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site will open Feb. 12, but with reduced hours and significant process changes to reduce in-person contact during the pandemic.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tax counselors will be working off-site.
“There will be no person-to-person tax preparation,” according to District Coordinator Darell Coppenger. “We’ve changed the process to protect both our clients and our counselors. And, of course we’ll be following stringent safety precautions, using masks, Plexiglas shields and disinfecting between interviews.”
The new process involves scanning taxpayer documents and a one-week delay until the final tax document can be picked up. Taxpayers will meet with one counselor who will gather information and review the taxpayers’ forms for completeness. Taxpayers must agree to having their data scanned and sent to tax counselors via the program’s secure database. They will then return a week later, when they will review the printed return and sign the release form so their taxes can be filed.
Scheduling for appointments at the Tax-Aide site will begin in early February. More information about scheduling appointments will be provided later. Taxpayers who do not want to meet in person or do not want their forms scanned will need to either find another third party to help or visit IRS Free File to file on-line themselves. The IRS option may be free or reduced in cost based on income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.