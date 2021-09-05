When an organization has been around as long as New Providence Lodge No. 128 — 175 years to be exact — lots of interesting facts emerge as to its history and longevity.
The lodge is a fraternity of masons that indeed was founded on Sept. 10, 1846, here in Maryville. Maryville history buffs already have figured out that was even before the city of Maryville was incorporated, which was 1850.
That is something worth celebrating, and the lodge’s 127 members, or brothers as they refer to themselves, will do just that. On the exact date of the anniversary, Sept. 10, the lodge invites the community to line the streets for a parade that will start at the Maryville Municipal Building on Broadway Avenue and proceed down Broadway past McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and end up at the lodge at 318 Ellis Ave. It will start at 5 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., will attend.
The location of McCammon-Ammons-Click is where the first New Providence Lodge was located.
New Providence Lodge No. 128 F&AM (free and accepted masons) elected Dr. Samuel Pride as its first worshipful master. The other first officers included Daniel D. Foute, first senior warden, and Joshua O. Hays, first junior warden. The current worshipful master is Wesley Terry.
Pride was a surgeon and treated Confederate soldiers during the Civil War, explained Mark Bennett, a mason and member of Lodge No. 128. Pride died in Macon, Georgia, after contracting a disease; his burial place is unknown.
Bennett has been researching the lodge for about three years. He said records show there was another lodge here, No. 48, possibly as early as 1823, but it ceased to exist in 1833, and the charter is missing. It was called New Providence Lodge No. 48 F&AM.
Today, there are six masonic lodges in Blount County. Rockford lodge was formed out of New Providence, in 1874, and so was George Washington Lodge, in 1849. Prudentia Lodge was founded in 1923. The others are Mountain View and Unitia. New Providence is the oldest.
As Bennett has done presentations on this local fraternity, he likes to point out that the founders and those who joined after were some influential movers and shakers.
“Our lodge at one time was the Downtown Maryville Association,” he told them at a meeting recently. “Nearly all business people belonged to our lodge.”
Streets like Cates, Crawford, Neff, Wilkinson, Parham and Jackson Hills are all named for prominent families; the heads of these families were all masons, Bennett said. Dr. Pride went on to become the first mayor of Maryville and also on the board of trustees for Maryville College.
“We stand on the shoulders of all those people who came before us,” said Ed Cherry, a member of New Providence Lodge for more than 50 years. He has also been instrumental in getting a history of the lodge pieced together.
Cherry noted that the masons faced some lean years in terms of membership starting in 1828. “The bottom fell out everywhere because of the anti-masonic political party. People were abandoning ship.”
He was referring to the Morgan Affair that lasted from the mid-1820s to the early 1840s; several lodges across the nation folded.
But many, like New Providence, survived. Bennett said what excites him about this lodge’s longevity is how diverse in membership it became.
For instance, Dr. Joseph Arbeely was a member and emigrant from Syria.
“His wife, Mary Arbeely (1832-1880) is buried in New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery,” Bennett explained. “Her tombstone has an inscription in Arabic on it. They were the very first Syrian family ever to immigrate to the U.S.”
There was also William Penn Hastings, a Quaker from Iowa who served as principal of the Freedman’s Normal Institute in Maryville after the Civil War. The institute educated Blacks after the Civil War.
Many of the rituals of masons are held in secrecy. The fraternity began as a brotherhood of skilled builders. Bennett said they are not allowed to go out and actively recruit new members. Candidates have to approach another mason or come by a masonic lodge when masons are present and request a petition to join.
There is also a Black mason organization, called Prince Hall Masons. Bennett said anyone of any race can petition to become a member of New Providence.
It is astounding this lodge can boast of its continuous recordkeeping through its 175-year history. The minutes from the earliest of days are accounted for and kept safe in the lodge’s vault, Cherry said. They also have portraits of every worshipful master. They hang on the wall of the lodge.
Over the past several months, Cherry has been reading the diary of a mason in New Providence Lodge back in the early days. Jonathan Hoffmeister became the first secretary for the fraternity because of his excellent penmanship, Cherry pointed out. He was a student at Maryville College.
Recently, Duncan V. Crawford handed over the apron that his father, John Calvin Crawford Jr., wore during his leadership in the masons. He was worship master of New Providence Lodge and grand master for the state of Tennessee. The apron will hang next to John Crawford’s portrait at the lodge.
Duncan said he is glad to have found a place to display this piece of masonic history. John was worshipful master back in 1935 when the current lodge on Ellis Avenue was built.
One of Duncan’s memories of his dad’s ceremony as grand master always brings a smile. Duncan was only 2 at the time. He said he got loose from his older brother and sister during the ceremony and accidentally knocked over some lights. That was back in 1948.
“You would have thought my father would be horrified,” Duncan said. ‘He just grinned. He was one of six boys. He knew. It was my mom who was horrified.”
People laughed about that for years afterward, Duncan said.
Crawford, Bennett, Cherry and this 175-year-old lodge are grateful to have these stories from the past and documents to back them up. It’s nothing short of a miracle they have survived, they said.
“Both Union and Confederate forces came through downtown Maryville,” Bennett said. “Gen. Sherman stayed at Samuel Pride’s home. It is a wonder our records weren’t destroyed.”
