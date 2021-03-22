As COVID-19 forced the closure of many businesses or the temporary halting of their services, yoga studio owner Amanda Hatcher figured there had to be some way to survive.
She knew she couldn’t do it alone.
Hatcher owns Little River Yoga Studio in Townsend but also teamed up with Maryville Yoga Shala to teach there. She previously taught yoga classes for close to 20 years at Olympia Athletic Club, also in Maryville.
But when the pandemic hit, she was no longer able to teach in-person classes at Little River, a small studio; throughout the pandemic she was only offering private and Zoom lessons. Maryville Yoga Shala now has closed permanently.
So, Hatcher tossed the idea around in her head to maybe open a yoga studio in Maryville. She sought out the advice of fellow instructors. The timing was her worry.
“People told me ‘Do not open a yoga studio,’” she said. “They told me, ‘Don’t do it.”
Hatcher took their advice. She began offering outdoor yoga at Grandview Pavilion for several weeks when the weather was mild, thanks to a partnership with Grandview. The outdoor pavilion offers an excellent way to social distance, and students have a fantastic view of the mountains.
“When it got cold, I started looking for indoor spaces,” Hatcher said. She didn’t have to look for long. Hatcher said she discovered another Maryville business, Bike N’ Tri, and its gorgeous space that was perfect for yoga classes. The shop closes its doors to customers by 6:30 p.m., which is a popular time for yoga classes. She also can hold classes before the shop opens in the morning, multiple days per week, including Saturdays and Sundays.
Will Norris owns Bike N’ Tri, which also was affected by the coronavirus and was closed except by appointment, for months. The bike shop is now open with adjusted hours, Monday through Saturday. He said the relationship with Hatcher’s yoga business has been a real positive.
“I’m thrilled to have Amanda in the space,” he said. “I believe we have a similar mission, to serve our community in a way that allows them to move their body to improve both physical and mental well-being and create a community built on inclusion and acceptance.”
Norris said the space Hatcher is using is 500 square feet. That is room for 12 yoga students.
Hatcher is calling this new endeavor Tri Yoga, and is having T-shirts printed up. She still owns Little River Yoga Studio in Townsend and continues to offer private lessons. She said she will bring some of her instructors from there to Tri Yoga at Bike N’ Tri, 601 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville.
The Blount County yoga community has been building over the years, Hatcher said. She didn’t want that to decrease due to a lack of classes. She said her private lessons in Townsend, coupled with her new Tri Yoga and the re-partnering with Grandview, will give yoga enthusiasts lots of options.
Having her own Maryville space might be an option later down the road. She still worries about another surge in COVID-19; there are lots of people who still don’t feel safe getting out, she said. For now, sharing space just makes sense, this instructor said.
“I think the wellness community has been hit really hard,” Hatcher said. “It makes sense to help one another.”
She has been a member of the wellness community in Blount County for many years. Her husband, Brad, is the owner of Hatcher’s Martial Arts. She taught kickboxing classes there.
Besides the space at Bike N’ Tri, Hatcher said she also loves the location. The building is the one with the large mural that was painted in 2020 and is visible as motorists travel East Broadway through downtown. There is also parking at the shop and four exits.
As she moved forward, Hatcher said she also spoke with the owners of Crossfit Pistol Creek, downtown Maryville, to offer their clients some of her yoga classes. She said some of them have expressed interest in getting more flexible and increasing balance, things yoga can help with. Meditation is also popular, she said.
Hatcher specializes in power and also gentle yoga. She said she’s heard from lots of people who admit to canceling their gym memberships or getting out of the habit of exercising. She welcomes newcomers and longtime yoga practicers to her Tri Yoga classes.
The meditative effects will help in these stressful times, this instructor said. Just breathing properly can make a person less reactive and more positive. Balance is also important, Hatcher said.
“Stressful setting can cause ailments in your stomach and face,” she said. “You can feel that leave your body when you do yoga.”
