Do you know what colors to wear to look more vibrant and young, or the best shape of glasses for your particular face?
Can you put together an outfit from your closet in a minute or less and feel the self confidence that comes with having made the right decision?
If a little help is needed in those areas, a new small business owner can help. Vanessa Painter has started Vivid Image Consulting in Maryville, holding a ribbon cutting just days ago. She has an office suite at the Sky City Entrepreneur Center at 429 S. Washington Street.
She offers a host of services meant to help both men and women put their best foot forward. Painter can do color analysis to determine which colors look best when it comes to clothing choices, jewelry and makeup. Her style analysis will let clients know their most flattering neckline, best hem lengths, textures or patterns to wear.
She can even spend some time helping redo a closet full of clothes no longer worn. And if time is an issue, Painter said she can be a personal shopper as well.
"I have always wanted to be an entrepreneur," she explained. Painter has 15 years of experience working in the insurance industry, in addition to sales and marketing experience and time with nonprofits. She said she has discovered along that journey that helping people is her purpose. "That is when I feel my best," this entrepreneur said.
For the past three years, Painter has been a stylist for a brand of clothing, as a side hustle. Then she got really interested in color analysis as something to add to that. She researched the field and said it's fascinating and one that has definitely evolved.
"It's something women will remember from the '80s," she said. Back then it was seasonal color analysis, but Painter said there is so much more to it.
"You have a personal color harmony," Painter explained. "Being able to find that color that harmonizes with you can be the difference between you looking rested and younger and vibrant versus looking dull and tired."
Sky City is the perfect place to launch Vivid Image Consulting, this owner said. She started out in her home but wanted a more professional space to meet clients. She rents one of the center's office suites. There is also coworking space there.
Two examples of women who might need her help are new moms or professional women who feel they need to update their style.
"I want to help new moms trying to figure out, 'what do I wear now?'" Painter said. "Or that professional woman who had this relevant wardrobe but hasn't really updated and now they don't know where to start. She feels lost or dated. I want to help these women."
It can be a matter of just needing some feedback and reassurance, Painter said. She is here to be a color, style and wardrobe coach, not the fashion police.
First impressions are important, as anyone going through a job interview knows. Painter said her job is to help men and women with color choices, styles and putting together a wardrobe that gives them a fresh look that exudes self confidence.
