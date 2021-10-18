A fun encounter with a snake in Battery Park, a climb up to the top of the Empire State Building and seeing the Statue of Liberty for the first time — all are memories Piper Sharp, 9, will hold dear.
But this fourth grader at Fairview Elementary was in New York City for work, not just play. She was selected by designer Marc Defang to model one of his new outfits during September’s New York Fashion Week. Piper, along with her mom, Cassidy; dad, Andy; and brother, Tyler, spent four days touring the Big Apple. It was Piper’s first trip there.
Piper walked the runway at the Hotel Edison in Times Square. She had the services the New York Makeup Academy to do her hair and makeup. When it was over, this elementary student got to keep the clothes, shoes and purse she modeled.
But more than that, she got a taste of life as a high-profile model and met other girls who are now friends.
As Cassidy explained, Piper was part of New York Fashion Week that included the up-and-coming designers. She said she and Piper are very familiar with Defang since Piper wears his pageant shoes almost exclusively.
The 9-year-old has been participating in local and regional pageants since she was 2. Cassidy even joined in about a year and a half ago and admits she’s having a blast entering pageants too.
“The designer that she walked for in fashion week is mostly known for designing prom and pageant shoes,” Cassidy said. “Those are pretty much all the shoes that we wear. I submitted Piper’s name to Marc as a possible model and he picked her for New York.”
The experience was supposed to happen in 2020, but COVID had different plans. Then it was going to be February of this year, but Piper’s NYC debut was put off once again. This past month, the event was back on.
Piper said it was an experience she won’t soon forget. She said she got modeling tips, including that stroll down the catwalk, facial expressions, etc. She wasn’t nervous at all until just minutes before her curtain call.
“I was really more excited than nervous,” she said.
All of the models in this particular show were wearing Defang’s pageant and prom line of clothing and fun fashions, Cassidy said. Piper had to miss a few days of school; she provided a slideshow of her adventures to classmates when she returned.
HiTechModa was responsible for putting on this fashion show. Getty Images took the photographs of the models.
“These are designers that are not world known yet,” Cassidy said. “The models aren’t world known yet either,” she said. “But they got to be seen by a lot of people. This is what they call the starter stage.”
Piper was seen by potentially millions as this event was broadcast on television. She said she now wants to do more modeling and see where it might take her.
As for walking in high shoes, this pageant contestant and model says it’s not that hard.
“I have been walking in high shoes for a while now,” she pointed out.
Her previous modeling experience includes being a store model for Madison Avenue Prom and Pageant Shop in Richmond, Kentucky. She is one of the faces for their line of clothing. In addition, Piper got the chance to model for Johnathan Kane of “Project Runway” fame. He lives in Nashville.
“She has modeled a little bit,” mom Cassidy said. “This one in New York was a whole different ballgame.”
Piper said she definitely felt pampered and special during this NYC experience. She is looking forward to competing in some upcoming pageants.
Her main focus right now, however, is basketball. Piper plays for Fairview Elementary and the season has just begun. Practice and then games take a lot of her free time.
The NYC bucket list that included a ride on a subway, visiting the Disney Store in Times Square and eating a hot dog from a cart, now will have to add some new things. Piper said she his ready for the next big thing.
“It was really neat,” her mom said, for Piper to have that modeling opportunity. “It was awesome.”
And despite the time in the spotlight, Piper remains a 9-year-old. She enjoys math in school and entering pageants with her mom. She transforms into her roles with ease, Cassidy said.
“She is at a pageant one day and at a boy’s birthday party the next, being rough and tumble,” she said. “Then it’s hardcore at basketball tonight.”
