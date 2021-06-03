Sleep is one of the most important requirements for good health and productivity — just ask anyone who has trouble getting a good night’s rest.
What if your only option is to settle yourself down on a hard floor or the cramped back seat of a car? How about living in a tent for months in all kinds of weather?
Family Promise is challenging people across the nation to experience what it’s like to be homeless with its second annual Night Without a Bed awareness and fundraiser event. Family Promise of Blount County is participating and asking each of us to put ourselves into the shoes of those in need of a place to call home. Even if it’s for just one night. The date is June 26.
“This is part of a Family Promise National effort,” said Caroline Lamar, executive director for Family Promise of Blount County. “So affiliates all over the country in cities and towns like us are going to be doing this all on the same night.”
The idea behind Night Without a Bed is to call attention to families who are experiencing homelessness and talk about the realities of that, Lamar explained. “It’s pretty humbling to spend the night on the couch or floor and then get up and go to work the next morning. It’s hard to be rested and do your job to the best of your ability after you’ve slept in a car or doubled up in a hotel.”
Family Promise is a faith-based nonprofit that provides emergency shelter for families experiencing homelessness and also transitional housing as they get back on their feet and regain their lives. Families admitted into the program would normally spend their nights at local host churches, but the pandemic changed that for now.
Instead, families are being housed in FP’s transitional housing units and also a house being offered by one Maryville church. Lamar said they are full.
“We are serving six families,” the executive director said. “It has been a busy year but a good one because we are still able to keep serving families even though we look a little different than before.”
Lamar said she is hopeful that by the time school resumes in August, the church rotation will be back. Lots of people are getting vaccinated so the comfort level is climbing, she said.
The families that end up in Family Promise’s program are employed, but most have fallen behind on monthly bills and find themselves out on the street with nowhere to go. While in the program, they are taught how to budget and achieve goals.
Those who wish to participate in Night Without a Bed can sign up on FP’s website, blountfamilypromise.org. Those who do so will get a pair of Family Promise socks and a goody bag.
Participants are encouraged to sleep on the floor, on the couch, on a porch, in a tent — somewhere other than a bed. Several people who did just that last year sent in photos showing where they spent the night.
This event, Lamar explained, was the result of Family Promise affiliates wanting to have something despite the pandemic in 2020. It is a way to conduct an awareness and fundraiser event without being together, she said. The first one was so successful, it is being held again in 2021.
Last year, this Family Promise affiliate was able to raise $7,000. Lamar said board members and host churches were part of that first Night Without a Bed.
This year, the money raised will go to build a play structure at the transitional units on Grant Street in Alcoa. Four families currently reside there.
The pandemic caused job loss here in Blount County as it did across the world. Families who never thought they would be homeless found themselves in that exact situation. While the eviction moratorium on rental property has helped, it will run out and many of those renters will be out on the street, Lamar said.
She said there are some who say Blount County doesn’t have a homeless problem. The Point-in-Time count conducted earlier this year revealed there were at least 222 adults and children living in their cars, in tent encampments or on the couches of friends and relatives.
“The hidden homeless are easy to forget,” Lamar said. “Those who are sleeping out under an overpass — that is very visible. Some of these other experiences are not. They are hidden from view. We don’t see them so we don’t think about it, but this is reality for a lot of families. We want to call attention to that and raise some resources to help out at our transitional housing.”
To date, Family Promise has helped more than 2,500 families.
Lamar and the others involved in the homeless count, such as United Way, believe the number of those experiencing homelessness in Blount County is higher. It’s extremely difficult to get an accurate count because it’s done during one week in January and not all of those experiencing homelessness want to be found or don’t know the count is taking place.
New apartment complexes have gone up in Blount County, but Lamar said the base monthly rental for some is $1,200 — not affordable for those making minimum wage or slightly better. She said calls have come in from people moving here who when they get here, can’t find affordable housing.
Night Without a Bed puts the spotlight on a problem that will only grow worse due to the pandemic and its aftershocks, Lamar said.
