During the week of Halloween, things got mysterious at Maryville Junior High. Sherlock Holmes has taken a recent stroll through the hallways. The ninth grade English students engaged in a thrilling activity — a murder mystery.
This goes along with the suspense unit the students were learning about. The murder mystery was a hands-on activity where the students were assigned different parts to play to make the mystery into something real. Each part had something to contribute to the overall story of the murder.
Along with the murder, there were also Halloween themed snacks. Students got to bring in snacks they creatively designed and decorated. The teachers really made the activity fun either with the whole hands-on experience.
The article “How Hands On Learning Benefits Children of All Ages,” by Goodwin University talks about how the hands-on experience makes students take a better interest in their own learning. The article says “…This hands-on explorative empowers children’s imaginations, builds their confidence and motivates them to take more interest in their own education…”.
This shows students learn better when they get to take charge of their own education. Ninth grade student Caroline Beeler said, “The party was fun getting to hang out with everyone and eat all the food…It was a nice way to try and learn suspense without having to just sit in the classroom.”
