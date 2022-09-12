Life has thrown 17-year-old Kaden Adsit some overpowering curveballs over the past two years, but this Heritage High senior has met them with equal parts of strong will and faithful spirt.
The oldest son of Luke and Kelly Adsit was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in December 2020 and had his entire large intestine removed in April of this year. Despite spending weeks in the hospital and enduring a second surgery, he remains steadfast in his desire to play college baseball after graduation from HHS and hopes to serve as a reminder that faith and family are two of the best support systems one can have, along with that never-give-in outlook.
His guiding light was on full display recently after Kaden’s aunt, Chloe Adsit, painted Kaden’s parking space at HHS. She free-handed a baseball diamond and decorated it using Kaden’s No. 3 and his favorite Bible verse, Proverbs 3, verses 5-6, which state: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”
In case he needs further assurance, those verses are engraved on Kaden’s baseball glove, too. The path to here hasn’t been an easy one, Kaden’s mom explained.
“It has been a super rough emotionally, physically and challenging road,” said Kelly. “He is just 17 years old and such an inspiration.” Kelly said her oldest son has had the dream of playing college baseball since he was barely old enough to play. He is a center fielder.
Kaden, a huge New York Yankees fan, was unable to play baseball his junior year because of his health. The teen said he has been having symptoms before that, but his junior year is when it really worsened.
“I got diagnosed in 2020 and was on medication that worked perfectly,” Kaden said. “I was having no more symptoms. But in October of 2021 I developed antibodies to the medicine so I had to stop taking them.”
Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation and sores in the digestive track. It is thought to be an autoimmune disorder.
Other medicines were tried, but they didn’t work, Kaden said. Things started getting worse. He remembers practicing on the field before the start of his junior year.
“I would practice and come home and lie down on the couch and I physically couldn’t get myself up,” he recalled. “I had to have help.”
In March, Kaden and his HHS teammates traveled to Gulf Shores for a tournament. He said he was increasingly having to go to the bathroom and was also throwing up.
Once back home, Kaden went to a doctor’s appointment where he was told he was going to have to check into the hospital for surgery. That was done in April, so Kaden missed the rest of the high school baseball season.
But even after that first surgery, a strong-willed Kaden was able to play travel ball this past summer. Then in July, it was time for a second surgery. Kaden said he didn’t think it would be any worse than having his large intestine removed. He was wrong.
He said he didn’t feel right after that second operation. He was constantly tired and unable to eat. He wasn’t able to keep anything down and got dehydrated. That’s when he landed back in the hospital requiring 7 liters of fluid.
As it turns out, Kaden had developed scar tissue and it had wrapped around his small intestine, constricting it, he said. “I had two weeks worth of food just sitting in my stomach,” this teen said. “There is a 3% chance of that happening for any patient that goes through that. I was one of the 3%.”
Kaden ended up staying in the hospital for a month. He returned to HHS on Sept. 6. Chloe Adsit had painted his parking space to surprise him as he made his comeback.
“That was such a surprise,” Kaden said. “I wasn’t planning on painting it myself because I am not a very good artist. She did such a great job.”
Hospital visits aren’t quite done yet. Kaden will have a third surgery that will negate the necessity of him having to continue wearing an ostomy bag. That will likely take place later this fall.
Through this ordeal, Kaden lost about 40 pounds, dropping at one point to 112 pounds. He said he is gaining it back along with his strength. What he didn’t lose is his determination and work ethic to reach his dream of playing college baseball.
“Missing my whole junior year put a dent in things,” Kaden said. “Hopefully I can do well in my senior year and get some looks.”
Despite being far from the Yankees’ playing field, Kaden developed his loyalty to the American League team because his grandfather, Donald Adsit, played high school ball with Bucky Dent. Luke said his dad injured his shoulder and never made it to the minor leagues.
Kaden’s only brother, Tyler, is 16 and also plays baseball for HHS. They have four sisters.
Kelly described her son as a determined kid. She said she told him his story is one that may help others who are struggling. He’s been very willing and open about it, this mom said.
“We have just told him from the get-go that God has a whole story that he is unfolding with him,” Kelly said. She added that a couple of ministers they met at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital sought out Kaden because of his strong faith.
Now that Kaden is back at school, he can start being a high school senior, Kelly said. “He is ready to go. He doesn’t want to miss out on anything else.”
