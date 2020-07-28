Seymour author Garry A. Noland has published a war memoir, "Vietnam in Verse," released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
Noland has an Ed.S in Educational Administration and Supervision from the University of Tennessee. He was a public school teacher, teaching English in high school and astronomy at the University of Tennessee.
"Vietnam in Verse" is his poignant and entertaining personal recollection of the war. The book, a 144-page paperback, sells for $19. It is available at the online bookstore at www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
