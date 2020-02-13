The Foothills Beautification Awards, previously the BRAVO! Awards, recognize local businesses, organizations and public properties for their landscaping and beautification efforts. They also recognize properties that have creatively reused/redesigned an existing building, and properties that have demonstrated sustainable stewardship.
These awards are presented by Keep Blount Beautiful annually. To learn more and make a nomination, visit keepblountbeautiful.org.
