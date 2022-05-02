Keep Blount Beautiful is seeking nominations for the Foothills Beautification Awards.
Since 1993, the Foothills Beautification Awards (previously the BRAVO! Awards) have praised local businesses, organizations, public property and community spaces for their beautification efforts. They also recognize properties that have creatively re-used/re-designed an existing building and the sustainable stewardship of properties in Blount County.
Each award will be presented to Keep Blount Beautiful’s sponsors and partners at the Foothills Beautification Awards Luncheon in June and later presented to the public via social media and a newsletter.
Nominations are accepted by the general public, and more than one property can be nominated by a single person. Private residences are not considered for an award. The Award Categories are as follows:
BLOUNT BEAUTIFICATION: This award is given to properties for their landscaping and beautification efforts. Awards will be given to both businesses/organizations as well as community/outdoor spaces.
RE-USE/RE-DESIGN: This award is given to a property that has creatively reused or redesigned an existing building.
DEE LIDVALL SUSTAINABLE STEWARDSHIP AWARD: This award is given to a business or organization that incorporates sustainable business practices or policies; renewable, sustainable, or energy-efficient spaces; and/or best stormwater management practices.
For more information and to submit a nomination, visit the Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or contact the office at 865-681-4809/keep blount@gmail.com.
