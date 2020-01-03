Non-denominational Bible services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sundays, Jan. 12, 19, 26 and also Feb. 9 at the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville. All are invited to attend. The services will be held in the Sharon Lawson Room.
Non-denominational services held at library
- From staff reports
