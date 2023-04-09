We forget the name of a high school chum, then misplace the car keys twice in one week. Suddenly, we begin to worry — are these ordinary senior moments or a sign of something more serious?
On Wednesday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Main Gallery of the Blount County Public Library, Dr. Alex Garrido will provide an overview of information for those asking such questions. He will explain the stages of normal aging, cognitive impairment and review the most common cases of dementia.
A Colombian American physician with Blount Senior Care Partners, Garrido specializes in family medicine and geriatric medicine. In addition to primary geriatric care, he has dedicated his practice to the diagnosis and treatment of seniors with memory and movement disorders.
The final event of the 2022-2023 Focus on Seniors series, this presentation is provided for general educational and informational purposes only. The contents do not in any way constitute medical advice or the provision of professional services.
The program is co-sponsored by the library and the Blount County Community Action Agency Office on Aging in coordination with OOA director Teresa O’Mary. For more information, call the reference desk at 865-273-1428.
Open to the public, this program is hosted by the Blount County Public Library, located at 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
For further information about library programs or services, call the library at 865-982-0981 or visit the website at www.blountlibrary.org.
