On the second anniversary of his dad’s tragic death, Josh Gagnier took to the streets of East Tennessee on a solo motorcycle ride to honor his dad and count the personal loss.
Albert A. Gagnier Jr. served his country in war time, including Vietnam, Panama riots and the Bay of Pigs. He was a husband and father to three, but on May 23, 2017, after years of battling post-traumatic stress disorder, this Marine died during a confrontation with Knoxville police outside his home. He was 74.
Josh took that first memorial ride in 2019 alone. But, his nephew begged him to put it out there on social media after that in case others who were hurting or wanting to bring awareness to this veteran crisis could join him.
Other riders have answered the call, Josh said. There were 22 motorcycles in all last year — which was truly meaningful, he said, for that is the number of veterans this country is losing daily to PTSD and its complications. That doesn’t include drug overdoses or alcohol-related deaths. The Department of Veterans Affairs first reported 22 veterans per day die by suicide in 2013.
On May 20, Josh will hold the third annual Mission Phoenix Ride to Remember, with starting points in both Blount County and Knoxville. Veterans will ride to the veterans cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Highway before joining an after-ride community event across the street at Crosswalk Community Church. There will be food, speakers and a flag retirement ceremony. All are invited.
Josh founded Mission Phoenix last year. He first started out selling T-shirts and other gear to raise money for veterans, but later felt like forming a nonprofit would create better ways to serve veterans’ needs. This third annual Ride to Remember is one fundraiser and event meant to raise awareness for the cause. Josh’s wife, Amber, is the secretary for the organization.
There is no cost to participate in the ride, but donations will be accepted. Josh said 100% of the money raised by this organization goes to veteran services.
“We don’t know how big it will be this year,” the organizer said. “People have started wanting to join in.” Lamar Advertising has helped get the word out with billboards, including one on Alcoa Highway.
The ride here in Blount County will start at Dream Rides of Tennessee, located on U.S. Highway 411 South. Registration begins at 10 a.m.; the riders are set to embark at 1 p.m. Riders in Knoxville will be leaving the Harley-Davidson dealership on Clinton Highway.
“It is a 22-mile ride to honor the 22 veterans we are losing every day,” Josh said.
There are four veterans on the Mission Phoenix board. Josh isn’t a veteran; he said he signed up for the Marines as a 17-year-old, requiring his father’s signature. His dad refused.
“I spent 18 years in boot camp,” he said, referring to living under his dad’s supervision. Josh said his dad never talked about his service in the Marines. The family learned after he was gone. Josh moved to Blount County in 2000; his parents followed him to East Tennessee in 2002.
The sixth anniversary of Albert A. Gagnier’s death is approaching. Josh remembers how his dad often found it difficult to get to Johnson City for treatment at the VA hospital there. He said there needs to be more accessible resources for veterans. Blount County is a community with lots of veterans, he said.
Mission Phoenix has a goal of helping to provide those resources. Josh said he wants to open a place here were veterans can come for social interaction but also counseling. These events like the Ride to Remember will help raise awareness and support, he said.
Kimberly Russell has come on board as Mission Phoenix’s director of external affairs. She is a veteran, having served in the Air National Guard for five years. She is now working on earning her bachelor’s degree in social work, specializing in trauma and PTSD in first responders and veterans.
She wants to be able to counsel veterans who reach out to Mission Phoenix. Josh said all of the counselors will be required to be certified, focusing on relational counseling. Russell will work with female veterans, he said.
“Their goals are my goals,” Russell said. “I couldn’t imagine moving forward with anybody else.”
Currently, Josh has a veterans group that meets at Beard Brothers Coffee in Maryville once per month. He said building relationships will go a long way toward helping veterans. Mission Phoenix is taking that first step.
“I want to have a place where veterans can come, hang out and build that brotherhood again,” Josh said. “A place where they can get counseling. There is only one way that veterans can heal — if there is a whole entire community out there to help them.”
